Business tycoon Ness Wadia sentenced to 2-years-jail in Japan for allegedlly possessing cannabis

New Delhi, Apr 30: One of India's richest tycoons and heir to the Wadia Group, Ness Wadia, has been sentenced to a two-year prison term in Japan for reportedly possessing drugs. Wadia was found in possession of 25 grams of cannabis resin, said reports.

"Ness Wadia is in India. The judgement is clear. It is a suspended sentence. Hence it will not impact Ness Wadia in the discharge of any of his responsibilities," a spokesperson of the Wadia Group said, as per an ANI report.

Wadia was arrested in March at New Chitose Airport in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, according to a report in the Financial Times. The Japanese authorities had reportedly found 25g of cannabis in possession of Wadia.

Wadia is the co-owner of an IPL team the Kings XI Punjab cricket team. Ness Wadia is also the great grandson of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Ness is the Managing Director of Bombay Burmah Trading Company Limited and Chairman of National Peroxide Limited. He also serves as Director on Boards of various Wadia Group companies such as Britannia Industries, Bombay Dyeing, GoAir and Wadia Techno Engineering Services. He sits on the Audit Committees of GoAir, Britannia, Bombay Burmah, and NPL, the Finance Committees of Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burmah, and Britannia and also the CSR Committees of Bombay Dyeing and Britannia.

He is actively involved in the overseeing the Wadia Hospitals in addition to the Group's educational establishments.

According to Financial Times report, Ness Wadia admitted to possessing the cannabis, which he said was meant for personal consumption. Wadia spent a period in detention before his indictment on March 20 and an undisclosed period of detention before a court hearing.