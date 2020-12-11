Bus strike: Transport services hit across Karnataka as employees go on strike

Karnataka Bus Strike: Transport staff to go on hunger strike, travel to take a hit

Bengaluru, Dec 11: In the wake of a strike called by the transport employees demanding they be considered government employees, state-run bus services across the state were affected on Friday. The strike has disrupted Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) services in Bengaluru and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services in rest of Karnataka.

The employees' major demands are they be brought under the government's payroll, provided the same privileges/incentives as government employees and compensation of Rs 30 lakh be paid to transport workers who died during Covid duty.

More than 1.2 lakh workers are employed with four road transport corporations run by the state: KSRTC, BMTC, North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC).

Farmers protesting the new farm laws also extended support to the transport staff.