    Burrabazaar case: Kolkata Police to grill Mukul Roy today

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Aug 01: The Kolkata Police will interrogate BJP leader Mukul Roy on Friday in connection with Burrabazaar case. The Kolkata cops will grill Roy at his residence in Delhi.

    On July 29, a Kolkata Court had issued an arrest warrant against Roy in connection with a cash recovery of Rs 19 lakh from a person in Burrabazar area last year.

    BJP leader Mukul Roy
    The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Kolkata, issued the warrant against Roy on a prayer by the Burrabazar police station, alleging non-cooperation on his part in the investigation into the case.

    Investigating officers had served Roy with a notice earlier this year to appear at the police station for interrogation in connection with the recovery, his lawyer Subhasish Dasgupta said.

    Dasgupta had then said a petition by the BJP leader challenging the notice is already pending before the Delhi High Court.

    "As such, the warrant was issued despite the pendency of the petition mentioned before a bench of the Delhi High Court, and it is likely to be taken up by an appropriate bench on Tuesday," he said.

    [Arrest warrant issued against BJP leader Mukul Roy]

    Roy alleged that Monday's development was politically motivated and that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants him arrested in order to thwart BJP's organisational activities in the state.

    "This is a politically motivated move. Banerjee has targeted me and (Barrackpore BJP MP) Arjun (Singh), as she knows that if we are removed (arrested), the organisational activities of the BJP in Bengal can be affected," Roy told PTI earlier.

    Dasgupta also claimed that Roy has turned 65 and he can be questioned at his place of residence or at the police station under which his residence is located.

    He added that the BJP leader is willing to assist the investigation as and when required.

