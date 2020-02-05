  • search
    Burqa-clad woman takes videos in Shaheen Bagh; creates suspicion

    New Delhi, Feb 05: Tension prevailed at Shaheen Bagh at Wednesday, where hundreds of women have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act since December, after a woman in a burqa taking a video on her mobile phone.

    The woman is identified as Gunja Kapoor, a popular columnist, who has espoused rightwing views. She describes herself as the curator of the YouTube channel 'Right Narrative' on her official Twitter handle.

    Image credit: ANI

    Later, the police came to the protest site and took her away.

    According to police, the protesters turned suspicious after the woman asked "too many questions" to them. She was caught by some of the women protesters after they identified her as YouTuber Kapoor.

    Earlier, three separate incidents of shooting at anti-CAA protests in Delhi were reported last week. Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is the heart of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

    Hundreds of women have been protesting at the Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    Amit Shah's 'petty conspiracy’: Kejriwal on Shaheen Bagh shooter

    The sit-in, which has been on for more than a month now, has received both support as well as criticism.

    Its critics claim that the protestors have blocked the road, causing inconvenience to many, including students, motorists.

    There have been other protest sites like Shaheen Bagh in the national capital as well as other parts of the country.

