Burhan Wani death anniversary paralyses Valley

Srinagar, July 09: There were heavy restrictions in place in Jammu and Kashmir as separatists called for a shutdown on the third death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

A high alert was sounded in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of Burhan Wani's death anniversary, which fell on July 8. The shutdown call paralysed normal life, with schools, banks and other essential services remaining shut.

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Wani, a resident of Tral, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

His killing triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley. As many as 85 people were killed and thousand others were injured in clashes between security forces and protesters over four months

The official said security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places across the Valley.