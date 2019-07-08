Burhan Wani death anniversary: High alert declared in Valley

Srinagar, July 08: A high alert has been declared in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of Burhan Wani's death anniversary, which is today.

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Wani, a resident of Tral, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

His killing triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley. As many as 85 people were killed and thousand others were injured in clashes between security forces and protesters over four months.

The official said security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places across the Valley