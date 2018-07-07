Burhan Wani death anniversary: High alert and heavy restrictions in Valley

Srinagar, Jul 7: The Valley is extremely tense ahead of the Burhan Wani death anniversary tomorrow. With three civilians being killed and terrorists upping the ante there has been a high sense of alert declared in the Valley.

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Kashmir on Saturday as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order on the eve of the second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, even as a strike called by separatists evoked mixed response in the Valley

Restrictions have been imposed in Tral township, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, and in the Nowhatta and Maisuma police station areas of Srinagar ? the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

He said the curbs have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident

Wani, a resident of Tral, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 8, 2016

His killing triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley. As many as 85 people were killed and thousand others were injured in clashes between security forces and protesters over four months

The official said security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places across the Valley

Meanwhile, the strike called by separatists against the shifting of Asiya Andrabi, the chief of radical women's outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), to Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), evoked mixed response in the Valley on Saturday

The separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), had on Friday called for a strike to protest the shifting of Andrabi and her colleagues

The JRL ? comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik ? appealed to the people to "observe a complete shutdown and maintain civil curfew"

While shops and other establishments were shut in the city centre Lal Chowk here, business continued as usual in other areas of the city, the official said

He said public transport was sparse, but private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were plying in many areas of the city

The official said similar reports of a mixed response to the strike were received from other district headquarters of the Valley

Cracking a whip on separatist leaders ahead of Wani's death anniversary, the police had on Friday detained Malik in a police station here, while Mirwaiz was put under house arrest. Geelani continued to remain under house detention.

