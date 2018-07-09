  • search

Burhan death anniversary: A security nightmare and how the Forces handled it

    Srinagar, July 9: As the Valley remained on high alert on July 8, the grave of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani turned into a grave. With several terror groups calling for attacks to mark the death anniversary of Wani, which fell on a Sunday, the security forces took nothing to chance.

    CRPF personnel stand guard during restrictions and strike call given by separatists on the second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani

    A heavy contingent of security forces were deployed at Eidgah, Tral where Wani was buried. All measures were taken to ensure that none go near the grave. Even journalists were barred from getting near the site.

    With curfew being imposed, it was impossible for anyone to go near the grave. However a group of youth tried to defy the curfew and tried reaching the grave with bricks and stones in their hands. They were however intercepted by the security forces.

    The security forces took nothing to chance and ensured that the day passed off more or less smoothly. There were stray incidents of stone pelting reported, but the forces managed to bring the situation under control almost immediately.

    The security forces however had a tough time ensuring that nothing untoward took place. There were several places where youth had put up graffiti that read, " Burhan our Hero, Burhan our Role."

    Intelligence reports had suggested that several Mosques in the Valley would play pro-Wani slogans. Many were warned not to go ahead with this, but there were some who were defiant. In many cases the security agencies had to seize the public address systems that belonged to the Mosques.

    As a precautionary measure, the main Tral-Nowdal and Tral-Dardsara routes were sealed. This was done in the wake of intelligence reports suggesting that a large number of youth would try and converge upon Tral to mark the death anniversary.

    burhan wani death anniversary high alert jammu and kashmir security forces

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 10:16 [IST]
