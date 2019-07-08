Burdwan blasts: Two more crude bombs recovered near Bengaluru

New Delhi, July 08: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered two crude bombs from Chikkabanavara, new Bengaluru. The bombs were recovered following a raid that conducted at a house.

The bomb was stored by Habibur Rehman, an accused in the Burdwan blast case of 2014. Rehman a member of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh (JMB) was arrested from Bengaluru last month.

The NIA has taken Rehman to several places including Tamil Nadu to find out more about his activities.

Officials suspect that he was in touch with several persons in the southern states and was looking to set up modules for the JMB.

Rehman was involved in the preparation of bombs at Burdwan. However after the incident came to light, he slipped out of Bengal and landed in South India. He is said to have visited several places in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala during his stay.