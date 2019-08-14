  • search
    Burdwan blasts: Top JMB terrorist arrested by NIA

    New Delhi, Aug 14: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one Jahirul Sheikh in connection with the Burdwan blasts case.

    Sheikh, a member of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh was chargesheeted in 2015. He was absconding since the incident took place in 2014.

    Burdhwan Blast Case is related to large scale conspiracy by JMB to radicalize, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established Governments of India and Bangladesh. A large number of IED's, explosives and handmade grenades were recovered during the investigation of the case in 2014. A total of 33 accused have been chargesheeted in this case.

    Accused Jahirul Sheikh is a senior leader of JMB Nadia Module in West Bengal. He had attended a number of training camps conducted by JMB and he was also involved in activities of JMB in India to further its cause.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 7:02 [IST]
