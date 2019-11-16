Burdwan blasts: 5 get 6 years in jail

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 16: A special court of the National Investigation Agency has sentenced five persons to 6 years imprisonment in connection with the Burdwan blast case.

Those sentenced are Faijul Haque, Bohran S K, Habibur Rehman, Enamul Molla and Habibul Haque.

On October 2, 2014, a powerful bomb (IED) blast took place at the first floor of a rented house in the busy Khagragarh locality of Burdwan District of West Bengal. IED had accidentally gone off at the time of its fabrication by the members of banned terrorist organization viz; Jamat-ul-Mujahideen of Bangladesh (JMB).

The rented house was occupied by the members of JMB, ostensibly for Burqa Stitching though in reality it was being used for the nefarious activity of bomb-making. 02 accused persons had succumbed to their injuries caused due to bomb blast and 01 accused survived with grievous injuries. The case was initially registered by West Bengal Police and subsequently, the NIA took over the probe.

The investigation by NIA revealed a conspiracy by JMB (Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) to radicalise, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India as well as to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established Governments of India and Bangladesh. A large number of IEDs, explosives, hand grenades, training videos were recovered during the investigation of the case.

A total of 33 accused were charge-sheeted for the commission of various offences in this case. Out of 33 accused, 31 were arrested.