Burari deaths: Post-mortem report confirms death by hanging

New Delhi, July 11: The post-mortem report of 10 people of a family, who were found dead inside their house in north Delhi's Burari on July 1 under mysterious circumstance, has confirmed that they committed suicide by hanging.

The report, which was submitted to the Delhi Police, said that the 10 people died due to hanging. The finding matches with cops' theory about mass suicide. However, the mystery over Narayani Devi, the head of the family, who was found dead in another room, is yet to come as doctors have differed over the cause of her death.

The post-mortem report of the 10 other members of the family said they died due to hanging and no external injury marks were found on the bodies except for a few scratches, an officer said.

"The final opinion states that the family members died due to ante-mortem hanging. We are waiting for Narayan Devi's report," he added.

Earlier, an anonymous letter received by the Delhi Police claimed that the deceased family used to visit one 'dadhi wale' baba. The police is yet to verify the details mentioned in the letter.

The registers recovered from the Chundawat family's residence in north Delhi's Burari has mentioned about "wandering souls," while apprehending that the family might not see the next Diwali, said a senior police official.

One of the deceased, Lalit Singh Chundwat, had visitations from his father's spirit during which he would act and talk like his father and dictate notes, the police official said.

The notes also mentioned about "doing good deeds" and talked of late "Dhruv's phone addiction and how it's not good", besides about 'one of the women of the family getting into frequent quarrels with others'.

Ten of the 11 members of the ill-fated family were found hanging from an iron-mesh of the ceiling on July 1, while the body of 77-year-old family matriarch Narayan Devi was lying on the floor in another room of the house. Her daughter Pratibha (57) and her two sons Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit (45) were among the deceased.

Bhavnesh's wife Savita (48) and their three children - Maneka (23), Neetu (25), and Dhirendra (15) were also found dead.

The others who were found hanging were Lalit's wife Tina (42), their 15-year-old son Dushyant and Pratibha's daughter Priyanka, who was engaged last month and was supposed to get married by the year end.