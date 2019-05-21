Buoyed by exit polls projections, Amit Shah hosts dinner for NDA partners today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May21: Ahead of the declaration of results for the Lok Sabha elections on May 23, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah will host a dinner for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The saffron party is buoyed by the results of Sunday's exit polls, most of which predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power at the Centre with a healthy majority. The BJP-led NDA, which came to power in 2014 winning 336 seats, is again expected to comfortably cross the 300-mark in the 543 member Lok Sabha, according to many of the polls.

Before the dinner, Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also scheduled to meet the Union council of ministers. Exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, the results of which will be announced on May 23.

In 2014, the NDA had won 336 seats and the Congress 44. The BJP had notched up its maiden majority by bagging 282 seats.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, which began on April 11 and concluded on May 19, were fought bitterly with the BJP taking on a formidable Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh, while battling strong incumbent governments in West Bengal (Trinamool Congress) and Odisha (Biju Janata Dal), apart from a pan-India fight against the Congress.