Bulls Eye: Garland hurled at Rahul Gandhi lands exactly around his neck, watch video

Bulls Eye and it does not get more perfect that this. A garland thrown by a Congress supporter landed exactly around Rahul Gandhi's neck during a roadshow in Karnataka.

The incident happened during a campaign in Tumakuru on Wednesday where Rahul was campaigning for the elections. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident has gone viral.

Rahul is seen standing on top of his bus waving at the crowd during the roadshow. A person from the crowd then hurls a garland at him. The garland landed exactly around his neck. There was a cheer from the crowd following this incident.

Watch the video here:

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

