  • search
Trending Maharashtra Supreme Court Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bullet shell found in Kerala's Guruvayur temple 'hundi'; cops in a tizzy

    By
    |

    Guruvayur, Nov 12: In a shocking development, an empty bullet shell was found in one of the two 'hundis' (offering box) at the high- security Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayur, Kerala on Tuesday, police said.

    Bullet shell found in Keralas Guruvayur temple hundi; cops in a tizzy

    Considering the fact that the Guruvayur temple has strict surveillance by the police with CCTV cameras installed all around, and special security checks for devotees before entering the premises, the presence of spent bullets has raised eyebrows regarding possible security lapses.

    Pregnant cat hanged to death at Army veteran's home in Kerala, case booked

    According to Guruvayur ACP Biju Bhaskar, "A probe is on to find out how the bullets came in the collection box. Though the police frisk devotees before entering the temple and metal detectors can identify bullets, the detectors also beep when there are coins.

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered and an investigation on, a police official said. The bullet shell was noticed when the hundis in front of the sanctum sanctorum were opened in the morning, he added.

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala bullet cctv cameras

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue