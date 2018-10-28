  • search

Cop shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

    Srinagar, Oct 28: A sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police on his way home was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Sunday

    Representational Image
    The body of sub-inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, who was posted with the CID in Srinagar's Sheergadi, was recovered from the Chewa Kalan area of the district, the officials said.

    He was targeted when he was returning home, they said.The police have registered a case and investigating has been taken up, the officials said.Terror group Hizbul Mujahideen had threatened local police personnel of dire consequences unless they quit their jobs by September 19.

    A week earlier, suspected militants killed a 45-year-old armyman who had come home to Kulgam to mourn the death of his teenage son.

    Sniper attacks by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have also emerged as a new source of concern for security personnel in the Valley, with the army suffering three casualties since mid-September. Kashmir police said they are "re-calibrating their strategy" to thwart such sneak attacks in the future.

