Bulldozer mows down history sheeter Vikas Dubey’s house, police find underground bunker

New Delhi, July 04: The house of noted history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Bithoor's Dikru village in Kanpur has been demolished by the district administration on Saturday following the tragic incident in which atleast 8 police personnel including a Deputy Superintendent of Police have been killed.

The incident took place on July 2 late night when teams from three police stations had gone to Bithoor's Dikru village in Chaubepur police station area in search of Vikas Dubey who has 60 cases registered against him.

The passage to the area was blocked by parking a heavy earthmover as the police team approached the spot. As the police party reached the spot, the criminals began firing indiscriminately from the rooftops.

It is said that Vikas Dubey built this house by occupying the land of the village due to which there was anger among the villagers.

The new house was built between the four walls in two Bigha and was bulit like a safe fort.

This house was sealed by police on Saturday morning.

Dubey's old house was also in the same premises where police have found an underground bunker during investigation.

There was a 12 feet camel boundary around this whole house and about two feet of ringed barbed wire was also placed in it.

About 80 meters from the main gate, a four-room luxurious house with modular kitchen was built in which Dubey and his father lived.

Meanwhile, Police should kill my son even if they manage to arrest him, said Sarla Devi, mother of Vikas Dubey said to ANI that police should kill her son if they manage to arrest him.

"He should surrender himself before the police. If he continues to remain at large, police may kill him in the encounter. I say kill him even if you (police) manage to catch him. Strict punishment should be given to him," said Sarla Devi.

"By killing innocent policemen, he has done a very bad thing. I saw the news of the encounter on TV. I want he should come out and surrender to police for his betterment, otherwise, police will find him anyway. I am saying nab him and then do encounter. He must be punished," she added.

"I have not met him in 4 months. I am living with my younger son here in Lucknow. We are facing problem because of him. We are embarrassed because of him," she said.