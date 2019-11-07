  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bulbul intensifies into Severe Cyclonic Storm, likely to strengthen further

    By Vishal S
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Nov 07: Bulbul intensified into Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) on Thursday evening and is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Friday evening.

    IMD prediction further says that Bulbul is very likely to move north-northwestwards towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts.

    Image - Twitter/IMD
    Image - Twitter/IMD

    "(A)CS Bulbul intensified into a SCS at 1730 IST and lay centred about 510 km S-SE of Paradip. To intensify further in the next 24 hours. To move towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coast," IMD update at 8.45 pm on Thursday said.

    [With Cyclone Bulbul brewing in Bay of Bengal, India braces for 7th Hurricane]

    Odisha government has announced a two-day holiday for all schools in three coastal districts. IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that 'the cyclone is unlikely to hit Odisha coast and is moving towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coast. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall up to 204 mm will occur in north coastal districts of the state till November 10.

    An earlier weather bulletin had said that the sea condition will be very rough over the east-central Bay of Bengal, and become very high to phenomenal thereafter over the central and adjoining northwest parts, it said in a bulletin.

    Cyclone Bulbul will be the third cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year after 'Pabuk' (January 2019) and 'Fani' (May 2019). In the Arabian Sea, four cyclones - Cyclone Vayu, Cyclone Hikka, Cyclone Kyarr and Cyclone Maha - formed in 2019.

    Overall, Bulbul is the seventh cyclone of 2019 that will affect India.

    More CYCLONE News

    Read more about:

    cyclone bay of bengal odisha west bengal

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 23:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue