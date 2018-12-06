  • search
    Bulandshahr violence: Yogi to meet inspector Subodh Singh's family today

    Lucknow, Dec 6: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet the family of inspector Subodh Singh, who was killed in Bulandshahr violence triggered by alleged cow slaughtering, on Thursday at his 5, Kalidas Marg residence in Lucknow.

    Singh was one of the two men killed by a rampaging mob protesting the alleged slaughter of cows in Mahav village of the district. Subodh Kumar Singh was cremated in his ancestral village Jaithra in Etah district on Tuesday. The cremation was delayed as Singh's family had demanded to meet the Chief Minister. The family had alleged that Singh's killing was a 'deep-rooted conspiracy'.

    On Monday, Adityanath had announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for Singh's wife, Rs 10 lakh for his parents and a government job for a member of his family.

    Also Read | Yogi holds meeting on Bulandshahr violence, mum on cop's death

    Yogi Adityanath held a meeting over the Bulandshahr violence on Tuesday evening. He reportedly directed the police to take strict action against those involved in the alleged cow slaughter. Neither the chief minister nor the officials present at the meeting said a word about the murder of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, said some reports.

    Some of the accused who have been arrested by the police are said to be linked to VHP and Bajrang Dal. The political slugfest over the incident has already begun with the opposition parties squarely blaming the ruling BJP for violence.

    How the Bulandshahr violence began?

    First, the carcasses of the cows were found in a the sugarcane fields near Mahaw village, then people reportedly carried these carcasses in tractors on the roads. More people gathered, and soon there were hundreds and violence looked imminent.

    The police personnel tried to reason with the crowd, and requested the mob to calm down. But their worst fears came true as the mob turned violent and began pelting stones at them. Cops were outnumbred so they trieds to flee, but in the melee Siyana SHO Subodh Kumar Singh was shot dead.

    Also Read | Bulandshahr violence: Man seeks removal of dead son's name in FIR

    The administration then swung into action, FIRs were filed and arrests were made. Of the 28 individuals named in the FIR prepared by Bulandshahr Police on Tuesday, eight belonged to Right-wing organisations such as the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and BJP Yuva Morcha, said reports.

    Thursday, December 6, 2018, 9:05 [IST]
