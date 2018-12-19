Bulandshahr violence victim's family to meet Yogi Adityanath today

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Lucknow, Dec 19: Father of Sumit (a civilian who died during violence in Bulandshahr and is an accused in the case) will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

"Chief Minister has called us to meet him at the Vidhan Sabha. We're going there. We will talk about it there (demand for martyr status for Sumit), " Sumit's father Amarjit was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Twenty-year-old Sumit killed by a gunshot was part of the violent mob and a named accused in the police FIR. His family has been awarded a compensation for Rs 10 lakh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sumit, son of Amarjit of Chigrawati village under Syana Police station of Bulandshahr, is listed as accused number 16 in the second FIR (FIR no. 0583) registered by sub-inspector Subhash Chand on December 4. Sumit's postmortem report confirms that he was hit by a bullet from a 0.32 bore weapon, the same bore, which killed Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

Also Read | Cops ask people to take pledge against cow slaughter in Meerut

An FIR against 27 named people and 50-60 unidentified people was registered at the Siyana police station for the violence that was witnessed at Chingrawathi police post after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside nearby Mahaw village of the district.

Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and civilian Sumit Kumar, 20, were killed of bullet shots during the mob violence on December 3. One of the main suspects among the 27 named in the FIR, local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, is still missing, while an Army jawan, Jitendra Malik, has been arrested and remanded in custody.