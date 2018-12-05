Home News India Bulandshahr violence: Two minors in 28 individuals named in FIR

Bulandshahr violence: Two minors in 28 individuals named in FIR

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bulandshahr, Dec 5: Of the 28 individuals named in the FIR prepared by Bulandshahr Police, seven Muslims from Nayabans village were named in an FIR and charged by the UP police with alleged cow slaughter that led to the violence.

Of the seven, two happen to be minors, aged 11 and 12, and the rest were not present in the village on the day the incident, according to News18 reports.

Senior superintendent of police in Bulandshahr, Krishna B Singh, refused to respond to News18's queries and said, "We are verifying the facts."

Also Read | Bulandshahr violence: Slain cop's sister blames police for brother's death

Other eight belonged to Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and BJP Yuva Morcha and interestingly none of them were employed in regular jobs.

The other 18 mostly consist of farmers and college students who were seen during the protest at Siyana police station. However, their association with any ideological group could not be immediately established as of now.

Yogesh Raj, 28, a resident of Nayabans village, the main accused in the case, had been working for the Bajrang Dal as well as the VHP for the past three years. "He had quit his job around four years ago and was a social worker in the village after that. He was also doing his graduation in law from a university in Bulandshahr," News 18 quoted Yogesh's mother as saying . He used to work at a local shop in the district, which eventually closed down.

Also Read | Bulandshahr violence: Slain cop's sister blames police for brother's death

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who had probed the Akhlaq lynching case initially, and a 20-year-old local had died of gunshot injuries on Monday as a rampaging mob protesting alleged cow slaughter torched a police post and clashed with the cops, according to police.

Sumit Kumar's family Mother Geeta and other family members mourn near the body of 20-yr old Sumit Kumar, who was killed in Monday's mob violence, at their village Chingrawati, in Bulandshahr, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Violent clashes, which erupted Monday over alleged illegal slaughter of cattle claimed the lives of local youth Sumit and police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. Sumit Kumar's home People visit the house of 20-yr old Sumit Kumar, who was killed in Monday's mob violence, at his village Chingrawati, in Bulandshahr, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Violent clashes, which erupted Monday over alleged illegal slaughter of cattle claimed the lives of local youth Sumit and police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. Subodh Kumar Singh's family Rajani, wife of slain Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, mourns during his funeral in Etah, Tuesday, Dec. 04, 2018. Singh was killed during violent clashes that erupted over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, in Bulandshahr yesterday. Candle light march Samajwadi Party workers take part in a candle light march to pay tribute to police inspector Subodh Singh, who was killed in Monday's mob violence in Bulandshahr, in Allahabad, Tuesday, Dec 4, 2018. (Photo Credit: PTI Photos)