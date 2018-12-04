  • search

Bulandshahr violence: Slain cop's sister blames police for brother's death

    Bulandshahr, Dec 4: Sister of deceased Bulandshahr cop has raised serious allegation against Uttar Pradesh Police, saying her brother was killed because investigating Akhlaq lynching case.

    Bulandshahr violence: Slain cops sister blames police for brothers death
    Family of Police inspector Subodh Kumar in mourning. Kumar lost his life on Monday after being attacked by people protesting against alleged cattle slaughter in Bulandshahr. Courtesy: ANI news

    "My brother was investigating Akhlaq case and that is why he was killed, it's s conspiracy by Police.He should be declared martyr and memorial should be built. We do not want money. CM only keeps saying cow cow cow, " Sister of Policeman Subodh Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

    Also Read | Bulandshahr violence: 2 FIRs lodged, 27 people named, 2 taken in custody

    However, Subodh Kumar Singh was the Investigating officer of Akhlaq lynching case, Dadri from 28th Sept 2015 till 9th Nov 2015. After the violence over illegal slaughterhouse claimed the life of the officer, Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order, clarified that Subodh Kumar was the Investigating officer of Akhlaq lynching case, Dadri from 28th Sept 2015 till 9th Nov 2015 and The chargesheet was filled in the case by a different IO in March 2016.

    Meanwhile, ADG Intelligence SV Shirodkar arrived at the spot where Police inspector Subodh Kumar died on Monday after being attacked by people protesting against alleged cattle slaughter in the area.

    Also Read | Cop killed in Bulandshahr violence was IO in Akhlaq lynching case

    Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar alleged that t violence was a pre-planned conspiracy by VHP, Bajrang Dal and RSS, now police is even naming some BJP members. "Why protest happened on same day as Muslim Ijtema event? It was an attempt to disturb peace, " he asked.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 12:31 [IST]
