Bulandshahr violence: Murdered cop Subodh Singh's mobile recovered from house of accused

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Jan 27: The Uttar Pradesh Police has reportedly recovered the mobile phone of slain police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh from the house of the accused Prashant Nutt who allegedly shot the cop dead on December 3.

Singh, who was the incharge of the Shyana police station, had gone there to calm down the protesters who resorted to stone pelting stones and damaged the public property. However, someone from the crowd hit Singh on the head and he fell down on the ground. While the constables accompanying Singh were taking him to the hospital, the mob again attacked their vehicle. While the policemen with him fled the scene, Singh was shot dead at a point-blank range above his eye.

Subodh Kumar was killed during mob violence that broke out in Bulandshahr's Siyana area after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside a village. The postmortem report had found a bullet stuck inside Singh's skull and also six marks of injuries inflicted by stones.

On December 3, a mob of some 400 people, including right-wing activists, rampaged through the Chingrawathi village, apparently after cow carcasses were found strewn in a jungle nearby. The incident led to the deaths of the inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and 22-year-old undergraduate student Sumit Kumar.