    Bulandshahr violence: Manish Mishra appointed as new ASP

    By
    |

    Bulandshahr, Dec 9: Manish Mishra has been appointed on Sunday as the Additional Superintendent of Police, (Rural) Bulandshahr. He replaces Raees Akhtar, who has now been transferred to PAC headquarters, Lucknow.

    On Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police Krishna Bahadur Singh was transferred to Director General of Police (DGP) Headquarters in Lucknow while SP Prabhakar Chaudhary was appointed as the new Bulandshahr SSP.

    Two other police officials were also transferred in connection to the mob violence. Circle Officer (CO) Satya Prakash Sharma and Suresh Kumar, the in-charge of Chingravathi police chowki, were transferred 'for their failure in responding in time to the situation arising on Monday in that area'. IPS LR Kumar was appointed as the new chief of Sitapur.

    Six people were arrested Friday for allegedly attacking a police team and helping a man flee from police custody in Bulandshahr district a day before.

    An FIR has been lodged against 26 named, including Deepak, and 35 unidentified residents of the village on various charges, including rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, Rathore said.

    Sunday, December 9, 2018, 13:59 [IST]
