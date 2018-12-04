  • search

Bulandshahr violence: Main accused not yet arrested

    Bullandshahr, Dec 4:  Key accused in Bullandshahr riot case, Yogesh Raj, a Local Bajrang Dal head has not yet been arrested by Uttar Pradesh cops, as per latest media brief by the top cop.

    In pressmeet held over Bullandshahr violence, ADG Law & Order Anand Kumar, said, "Four people have been arrested. I don't know about the organizations yet, but the main accused in the violence is Yogesh Raj has not been arrested till now."

    He went on say that it would be premature to say it was an intelligence failure or failure of any other agency. "No action will be taken against any policeman till the probe is complete, " he said.

    The police has formed six teams to conduct the investigations and a SIT to ensure fair investigations.

    Earlier, in connection with the violence in Bulandshahr the police lodged two FIRs. One FIR has been filed against the alleged cattle slaughter and the other against the protests that took place on Monday.

    Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed when protesters attacked, ransacked the Sayana police station and a police van was set on fire. Singh was involved in the investigation in the murder of Mohammad Akhlaq, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Dadri village who was lynched by a mob in September 2015 over another incident of alleged cow slaughter.

    The police chowki which was attacked by the mob in Monday's violent protests over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, in Bulandshahr, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. The violence left a police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh dead.

    RAF personnel deployed in the violence-hit area where a police Sub-Inspector was killed, in Bulandshahr, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, a day after the clashes which erupted over alleged illegal slaughter of cattle.

    Rapid Action Force deployed in the city a day after incidents of violence erupted over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, in Bulandshahr, Tuesday, Dec. 04, 2018. Four persons were arrested today after police lodged an FIR against over two dozen people for rioting and murder in connection with the violence, according to officials.

    Police officials pay tribute to Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, during a wreath-laying ceremony in Etah, Tuesday, Dec. 04, 2018.

