Bulandshahr violence: 'It's a political conspiracy, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Dec 19: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday described Bulandshahr violence, in which two people including a Police Inspector were killed, as a political conspiracy.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Adityanath warned of strict against those trying to disturb peace in the state and said the law will deal with them accordingly.

"The incident in Bulandshahr was a conspiracy. It was planned by same people who were behind the incident in which several people were killed by consuming spurious liquor. No one will be spared," CM Adityanath said.

He also believes that his government should be praised and thanked for whatever steps it has taken in the Bulandshahr case.

The chief minister was responding to criticism of his administration's response to the killing - three persons were arrested on Tuesday, all for cow slaughter.

Two more were arrested for the mob violence but the main accused in inspector Subodh Kumar Singh's killing is still missing. The inspector's wife and son have questioned why alleging that the killers are being spared because of political connections.

One of the main suspects among the 27 named in the FIR, local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, is still absconding, while an Army jawan, Jitendra Malik, has been arrested and remanded in custody.

The police arrested five persons on Tuesday for their alleged roles in the mob violence. While three of them were arrested by the Bulandshahr police for their involvement in the cow slaughtering case, two accused were nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) for the subsequent violence on December 3.