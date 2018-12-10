Bulandshahr violence: Court denies bail to accused Armyman

  • search
    Bulandshahr, Dec 10:  Bulandshahr violence accused Army soldier Jitendra Malik has been denied bail by Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Monday.

    Bulandshahr violence accused Army soldier Jitendra Malik. Courtesy: ANI news
    The army handed over soldier Jitendra Malik aka Jeetu Fauzi, a key suspect in the murder of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, to Uttar Pradesh police late on Saturday night.

    "After the 36-hour hunt for the accused, the army brought him to Meerut from Jammu and Kashmir last night and handed him over to us at 12.50am. He was arrested immediately and taken to Bulandshahr," a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer told PTI.

    Jeetu was sent to judicial custody in Bulandshahr.

    Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, was killed in a mob violence in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh. As many as 27 people have been named in the FIR, registered around 3 am, while cases have been lodged against 50 to 60 unidentified people, police said.

    The main accused Yogesh Raj is still absconding. Six teams have been formed to arrest the culprits 

    (With PTI inputs)

