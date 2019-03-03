  • search
    Bulandshahr violence: Charges filed against 38 in UP cop’s murder, rioting

    Lucknow, Mar 03: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of police official Subodh Kumar Singh and the riots in Bulandshahr, in UP, on Saturday submitted a chargesheet against 38 people accused in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court.

    The SIT submitted a 3,400-page case diary and 103-page charge sheet against the 38 accused in the court of Bulandshahar chief judicial magistrate.

    Yogesh Rajesh, a member of Bajrang Dal and a key accused in the case has been charged with inciting riots and arson, the police said.

    If the court accepts the chargesheet on Monday, the trial will start.

    On December 3, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth, Sumit, were killed in violence over an alleged cow slaughter incident in the city.

    The inspector and his team had gone to the village to tackle the violence when they came under attack.

    Singh was the investigating officer of the Dadri lynching case from September 28, 2015 to November 9, 2015. However, the chargesheet had been filed by a different IO in March, 2016.

    Police have arrested nine accused in the Bulandshahr case but the main conspirator, Yogesh Raj, the district convener of the Bajrang Dal, is on the run.

    In a video that surfaced online, Raj had claimed innocence.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 9:44 [IST]
