    Bulandshahr violence case: NBW warrants issued against accused on the run

    Lucknow, Dec 13: Non-bailable warrants have been issued against the accused in the Bulandshahr mob violence case, in which two persons including a police officer were killed, an official confirmed late on Wednesday.

    A police officer confirmed that the NBWs have been issued against the accused, including Yogesh Raj, Bajrang Dal, Bulandshahr convenor; Shikhar Agarwal, BJP Yuva Morcha, Bulandshahr city president; and former pradhan of Mahav village Raj Kumar. The NBW application has 21 names of accused persons in the FIR while six others have been added to the list.

    Meanwhile, two more accused persons Nitin and Mohit were arrested in the case, taking the total to 12. Some of those arrested were not named in the initial FIR.

    More than 70 persons, with some of them allegedly having links to the VHP and its youth wing Bajrang Dal, were booked on charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, sedition, damage to public property and dacoity, among others in the mob violence case which took place after allegations of cow slaughter in a village in Bulandshahr.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 9:24 [IST]
