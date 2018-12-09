Home News India Bulandshahr violence: Armyman accused of cop's murder handed over to UP police, denies involvement

New Delhi, Dec 9: Army jawan Jitendra Malika alias Jeetu Fauji, who is accused of killing a policeman during Bulandshahr violence, has been handed over to Uttar Pradesh Police last night by the Army.

Making the announcement SSP STF Abhishek Singh said preliminary interrogation has been done and Malik will now be sent to Bulandshahr where he will be produced before the court for judicial custody.

"He accepted he was there when the crowd started gathering. Prima facie, it has been found true. It's not yet ascertained if he is the one who shot Inspector or Sumit. He said he went there with villagers, but denied pelting stones on police. Forensic of his mobile will be done," Singh told ANI.

In the preliminary interrogation, he admitted that he was at the spot when the crowd started gathering but has denied shooting inspector.

Jitendra Malik, alias Jeetu Fauji, was detained by 22 Rashtriya Rifles Army in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and was handed over to UP Police in Meerut. He will be will be produced before the court for judicial custody Bulandshahr.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Malik, the brother of Army man has alleged that his brother has been framed in Bulandshahr cop lynching case as a part of the alleged conspiracy. He also claims that he has the proof to prove his brothers innocence.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has come under severe attack after the Bulandshahr incident, has sparked a controversy by terming the deaths in the violence an accident.

"There is no incident of mob-lynching in Uttar Pradesh. The Bulandshahr incident is an accident and the law is taking its course. No guilty will be spared," the chief minister had said on Friday.