    Bulandshahar: Girl loses life in road accident after eve teasers chase her bike

    By
    |

    Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aug 11: In a tragic incident Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar girl Sudiksha who got Rs 3.83 crore scholarship to study in US died after falling off from bike on Monday. Sudiksha was being chased by eve teasers while she was going to meet her relatives in Sikandrabad with her uncle Manoj Bhati.

    Accident

    According to reports, the eve-teasers started performing stunts near Sudisha's bike due to which her uncle allegedly faced difficulty in riding the bike and was getting disbalanced. While doing so the eve teasers suddenly hit the brake after which Sudiksha and his uncle could not handle the bike and Sudiksha fell headlong on the road, after which she died on spot.

    Sudiksha Bhati hails from a small village in Bulandshahar, located in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri. She is the daughter of Jitendra Bhati who is a tea seller by profession and she made headlines after her excellence in study bagged her a scholarship from Boxon College, USA.

    Sudiksha had returned to her hometown in June due to the novel coronavirus and the lockdown implemented in the country. She had to return back to US on August 20. She did her schooling from HCL Foundation's school of knowledge and she was the district topper in the CBSE board examination in the year 2018

      Sudiksha was doing her graduation and internship from Boxon College and had moved to America in August 2018.

      Read more about:

      accident road accident

