Built up for Ram Temple construction to get intensified with leaders visiting Ayodhya

New Delhi, 2019: The issue of the demand for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is revived once again with most of the players of the temple movement intensifying their activities and Ayodhya once again becoming the hot spot of the temple movement. From Delhi to Thane to Bengaluru to Nagpur to Thiruvananthapuram, leaders and people are getting activated to support the cause.

Some of the leaders and organisation have found it a God sent opportunity to claim their lost ground. But saints and sages in the temple town want this issue to be sorted out as soon as possible to end uncertainty. After the October 5 meeting of saints in Delhi at Vishwa Hindu Parishad's headquarters, former international president Dr Parvin Togadia was the first person to organised his show in Ayodhya on October 23. And in the changing scenario the real picture will emerge on November 24-25 when Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will reach Ayodhya with his demand for making law for the Ram Temple.

Shive Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the Ram Temple will get support of at least 400 MPs. Shiv Sena chief during his two-day visit to Ayodhya will not only honour 1100 saints and mahants but also pay his respect by venerating them and visit Ram Lalla temple on November 25. Sources said that Shiv Sena workers, office bearers and representative in the Maharashtra and the central government will be present in Ayodhya along with their party chief.

The VHP too has its plan to gather all the devotee of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with a target of gathering around 1 lakh people in the temple town. This mobilisation of the VHP is going to continue till Shaurya Divas that will be celebrated on Gita Jayanti which is falling this year on December 18. VHP vice president Champat Rai has told the figure for Delhi rally at five lakh that is scheduled for December 9 but the built up has already started.

People coordinating the programme of Shiv Sena chief are of the view that there is no need to worry about the built up in support of the Ram Temple, it is a proud movement for the Shiv Sena and every Ram Bhakt (devotee). The Shiv Sena proudly claims to be responsible for demolishing Babri structure. The support that is pouring in tells people's faith in Lord Ram and temple at the birth place must be facilitated as soon as possible, the Shiv Sena claimed.

The VHP has already given its ultimatum to the government that if it is not done by January 31 and February 1, 2019 then the Dharm Sansad will take a call on it and it would be difficult for the BJP to ignore VHP's warning.