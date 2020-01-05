Building collapses at Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area, two injured

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 05: Two people have been injured after a building collapsed at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area.

    The fire department said a call about the incident was received at around 4.45 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A rescue operation is underway.

    Image credit: ANI
    Image credit: ANI

    A 47-year-old woman died and eight others, including five children, were injured after the roof of a building collapsed in Uttam Nagar area here on Saturday.

    According to the Fire Department, they received information about the incident at around 3.00 pm following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The roof of the first floor made from 'kota' stone had collapsed, they said, adding that nine people sustained injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital.

    The victims were identified as Dulari Devi (47), Rakhi (30), Dharminder (30), Akhil (3), Sonam (12), Kannu (8), Akansh (6), Sanjeev (11) and Rani (30), they said. Devi died in the hospital, while the other victims sustained minor injuries, police said.

