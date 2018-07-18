Two building collapse in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village, many feared trapped

New Delhi, July 18: Two buildings have collapsed in Shah Beri village under Bisrakh police station limits in Greater Noida, trapping several people under the debris on Tuesday evening. A National Disaster Response Force team has reached the spot and another team is on way. Search & rescue operations are underway.

The incident occurred around 10 pm in Shahberi village of Bisrakh when a five-storey building collapsed on an adjacent under-construction building, officials said.

A family had recently moved to the newly constructed building, according to unconfirmed reports.

Kumar Vineet, ADM, Gautam Budh Nagar said,''As of now we don't know what happened, it is too early to say anything in that regard. Our motive right now is to save any life that is left. Rescue operations by NDRF are underway.''

#UPDATE Building collapse in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village: 2 NDRF teams have reached the spot. Search & rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/ZcIxx1a50B — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2018

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and has asked the District Magistrate to take up relief measures with National Disaster Response Force team & Police to ensure immediate rescue.

The 8th Battalion of The National Disaster Relief Force was brought in from Ghaziabad to assist in the rescue operations.

Last month, a 42-year-old labourer died and five others were injured after a wall of an under-construction basement collapsed today in South Delhi's Greater Kailash 2, police said. A senior officer from the Delhi Fire Service said a call was received at 12.10 pm about the collapse and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.