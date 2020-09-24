YouTube
    Building collapse: 2 dead, more feared to be trapped in Dera Bassi of Mohali

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Sep 24: In a series of building collapsing, the same has taken place, this time in Dera Bassi of Mohali district on Thursday.

    National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has reached the spot and rescue operation is underway.

    Building collapse: 2 dead, more feared to be trapped in Dera Bassi of Mohali

    "Two reported dead. More victims trapped." tweeted DG of NDRF.

    Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 40

    The incident has occurred just on the back of the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra in which 41 people died.

    The rescue operations for building collapse in Bhiwandi have been called off by the NDRF today.

    According to the reports, Bhiwandi incident is the third-worst building collapse in the past seven years in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 13:42 [IST]
