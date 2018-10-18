Build Ram temple at Ayodhya or declare it is a 'jumla': Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Oct 18: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over delay in construction of Ram temple.

"You go to countries which we might not have even seen in geography textbooks. But why haven't you gone to Ayodhya?" Thackeray asked Prime Minister Modi, addressing his annual Vijay Dashmi rally.

"I will go to Ayodhya on November 25 and ask this to PM Modi," he further said.

"You can't control price rise, inflation or crimes against women. What is in your control? After all avtar of Vishnu (Modi) is with you", Uddhav Thackeray further said.

He also accused the BJP of "lying to the people". In particular, he targeted Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who recently said, "We didn't expect we will come to power so we made several promises. Now that we came to power, people come and ask about those promises. So we just remain silent and get away".

"Some say it is straight-talking but I say it is shamelessness. Such shamelessness is not expected from a Maharashtrian," he said, referring to Gadkari.

Earlier in the day, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Ram temple must be built at Ayodhya. He demanded that the Narendra Modi government should bring a bill in Parliament for construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The BJP has favoured construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya, where a medieval period Babri Mosque was brought down in 1992 following a campaign led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. A string of top BJP leaders had participated in the campaign.

However, Opposition parties and Muslim leaders Thursday said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's demand for a law to enable construction of Ram temple was "politically motivated" as it comes ahead of assembly polls in some states.