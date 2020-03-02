News India live

Budget Session UPDATES: Parliament adjourned following uproar over Delhi violence

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: The oppositions led by the Congress highlight the Delhi violence issue in Parliament, as the House opened for the second part of Budget Session on Monday. Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow following uproar over Delhi Violence.

Several oppositions have been demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and are likely to launch a protest in Parliament over the violence that has claimed 46 lives in the northeast part of the national capital last week.

AAP and CPIM MPs have already given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over the violence last week.

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:

Newest First Oldest First