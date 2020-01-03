  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Budget session of Parliament may start from Jan 31, to be presented on Feb 1

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 03: The government is contemplating convening the Budget session of Parliament from January 31 and the Union budget is likely to be presented on February 1, sources said.

    File Photo
    File Photo

    The final dates will be notified by the government after the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommends the dates for the session.

    A meeting of the CCPA, which is headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is likely to be held soon and the recommendations will be made thereafter.

    Budget 2020: DoT to meet industry on Jan 6 to discuss wishlist, issues; will 'support' cut in levies

    The budget session will start with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament and the Economic Survey is likely to be presented on the same day, the sources added.

    The session is likely to continue till April, they said. The budget session generally has a break of about a month during which the department related standing committees discusses the demand for grants.

    More BUDGET News

    Read more about:

    budget parliament

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 19:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue