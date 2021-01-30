Budget Session 2021: PM Modi likely to chair all-party meet today

New Delhi, Jan 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair an all-party meeting on Saturday through video conferencing ahead of the Budget Session for the smooth functioning of Parliament. According to reports, leaders of all parties have been invited to attend the meeting that is scheduled to be held in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the agricultural legislations passed in September and have kept the government and opposition at loggerheads.

According to reports, the government has not shown any inclination towards repealing the farm laws which is the prime demand of the protesting farmers. On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla presided over a meeting of the floor leaders.

After the meeting, Birla said he has requested leaders of all parties in Lok Sabha to respect the dignity of the House, and sought their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the proceedings.

On Friday, a total of 18 Opposition parties boycotted the Presidential address on the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament the first of the new decade. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been repeating that the government should find solutions regarding the farmers' agitation.

Along with the Congress, 17 opposition parties had announced a boycott of Kovind's address to express solidarity with farmers, who have been protesting since November 26 in Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders along with Delhi, and other places to press for their demands.