  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Interim budget a trailer, ‘picture abhi baaki hai,’ says Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the budget had something for everyone and will directly benefit 12 crore farmers, 3 crore middle class taxpayers and 30-40 crore labourers.

    While addressing the media after the inerim budget, says "this budget will direct benefit more than 12 crore farmers, more than three crore middle class families and 30-40 crore labourers. The budget takes care of everyone he says, adding that this is an important step towards "strengthing the nation."

    From housing to healthcare, several aspects touched in Budget For New India: PM

    'From housing to healthcare, several aspects have been touched in the Budget For New India. The development initiatives of the NDA government have touched several lives,'' he said.

    The prime minister said,"nearly 50 crore people will benefit from Ayushman Bharat. The farmers never got the benefits of PM Kisan Yojna. However, now nearly 12 crore farmers will reap benefits of the scheme, which is one of the largest schemes." He then adds that the budget is proof that government is sincere towards public.''

    Modi also said, "a separate department for fisheries will help the fishermen and those involved in it. We are witnessing development in different sectors and the number of people getting employed is also increasing. The previous government did not worry about my labourers, the poor. But the Jan Dhan yojna, Ayushman Bharat yojna and such other schemes will help them lead a life of dignity."

    Earlier in the day, Finance minister Piyush Goyal presented the sixth and hence, the interim budget of the Narendra Modi government on Friday. Goyal, in the interim budget, had proposed that income tax exemption limit will be doubled from Rs 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh, but left the implementation of it to the next government. Amid confusion on when the changes in tax structure would be effective, he clarified that he just "wanted the middle class to know what the government was planning".

    Narendra Modi government has lapped up its final chance to woo voters ahead of the general elections in Budget 2019, by appealing to the widest cross-section with its announcements.

    Read more about:

    budget 2019 narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue