Interim budget a trailer, ‘picture abhi baaki hai,’ says Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the budget had something for everyone and will directly benefit 12 crore farmers, 3 crore middle class taxpayers and 30-40 crore labourers.

While addressing the media after the inerim budget, says "this budget will direct benefit more than 12 crore farmers, more than three crore middle class families and 30-40 crore labourers. The budget takes care of everyone he says, adding that this is an important step towards "strengthing the nation."

'From housing to healthcare, several aspects have been touched in the Budget For New India. The development initiatives of the NDA government have touched several lives,'' he said.

The prime minister said,"nearly 50 crore people will benefit from Ayushman Bharat. The farmers never got the benefits of PM Kisan Yojna. However, now nearly 12 crore farmers will reap benefits of the scheme, which is one of the largest schemes." He then adds that the budget is proof that government is sincere towards public.''

Modi also said, "a separate department for fisheries will help the fishermen and those involved in it. We are witnessing development in different sectors and the number of people getting employed is also increasing. The previous government did not worry about my labourers, the poor. But the Jan Dhan yojna, Ayushman Bharat yojna and such other schemes will help them lead a life of dignity."

Earlier in the day, Finance minister Piyush Goyal presented the sixth and hence, the interim budget of the Narendra Modi government on Friday. Goyal, in the interim budget, had proposed that income tax exemption limit will be doubled from Rs 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh, but left the implementation of it to the next government. Amid confusion on when the changes in tax structure would be effective, he clarified that he just "wanted the middle class to know what the government was planning".

Narendra Modi government has lapped up its final chance to woo voters ahead of the general elections in Budget 2019, by appealing to the widest cross-section with its announcements.