    'Budget for new India' inspires hope: PM Modi

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: Addressing the nation after the presentation of the budget by Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the budget proves India is moving in the right direction.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "The Budget for new India is one of hope and it is a Budget that will boost India's development in the 21st century. The Budget for new India has a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

    Budget 2019: Govt proposes opening up of FDI in Aviation, Media, Insurance

    Calling it a "Green Budget", PM Modi said, "This Budget provides an assurance to its citizens that we are in the right direction. This Budget fulfills the expectations of the 21st century India."

    "The middle class will progress with this budget while development work will expedite even more. The tax structure will simply and infrastructure will modernize," PM Modi said.

    India's first woman Union Finance Minister in almost five decades, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the full-fledged Union Budget for the current financial year Friday where she proposed reforms in several sectors including PSBs, tax returns and railways.

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 14:26 [IST]
