Budget discussion likely to begin first in Rajya Sabha, 6th time in history

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 10: In a rare event, the discussion on Union Budget is likely to start first in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing Parliament session. This is for the sixth time ever that the Upper House will take up the discussion before the Lok Sabha.

Traditionally, discussion on General Budget is taken up first in Lok Sabha. But in 1955, 1959, 1963, 1965 and 2002, discussion on Budget commenced first in Rajya Sabha.

Rajya abha will take up the discussion after consideration of Major Ports Bill.In Lok Sabha it is listed after the ongoing discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address today.