More than 22 lakh public grievances, highest in last 3 years, received in 2020: Centre informs Rajya Sabha

Reply to debate on President’s speech: PM Modi may speak only in Rajya Sabha

Budget discussion likely to begin first in Rajya Sabha, 6th time in history

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 10: In a rare event, the discussion on Union Budget is likely to start first in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing Parliament session. This is for the sixth time ever that the Upper House will take up the discussion before the Lok Sabha.

Traditionally, discussion on General Budget is taken up first in Lok Sabha. But in 1955, 1959, 1963, 1965 and 2002, discussion on Budget commenced first in Rajya Sabha.

Rajya abha will take up the discussion after consideration of Major Ports Bill.In Lok Sabha it is listed after the ongoing discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address today.

Sitting past midnight, Lok Sabha members participated in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President''s address.

After most of the participants had made their point, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House at 1 am Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on Wednesday evening.

Lok Sabha usually sits between 4 pm and 9 pm but the timing was increased as members were willing.

President addressed the joint sitting of Parliament on January 29 in the beginning of the Budget Session.