    Budget development-oriented, will prove to be milestone in upgrading India's economy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Lucknow, Feb 01: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Union Budget will prove to be a milestone in upgrading India's economy and will ensure development of all sections of society.

      "The general budget is in accordance with the expectation of public welfare, inclusive and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).The budget has taken care of every class including farmers, middle class, poor, women," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

      "It will speed up the economy and financially empower every citizen of the country," he said.

      "This (budget) will prove to be a milestone in upgrading the Indian economy. Through this, all-round development of all sections of society will be ensured," Adityanath said.

      "Hearty greetings to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramanji for the historical, practical and development-oriented budget when the global economy is facing a crisis due to Corona pandemic. Undoubtedly, this budget will meet the financial expectations of all Indians," he said in another tweet.

      "This common budget is dedicated to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's dream of 'Har Hath Ko Kam' (Work for all). The impact of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' (Everyone's support, everyone's development and everyone's trust) mantra is clearly visible on all the budget proposals. It is a manifestation of the 'New Economy' of 'New India'," the UP CM added.

