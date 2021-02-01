Budget a let down like never before; Sitharaman deceived poor, migrants: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Feb 01: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday slammed the Budget saying it was a let down like never before and the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman deceived poor, migrants.

Addressing press conference, Chidambaram said "the FM gave out a mind boggling figure of Rs 223,846 crore for Heath, a breathtaking "rise" from the BE of the current year of Rs 94,452 crore. As I had warned, it was a conjurer's trick. She added the one-time cost of vaccination ((Rs 35,000 crore) and the Finance Commission grants amounting to Rs 49,214 crore.

She deceived those who were listening to her speech, especially the MPs, who had no clue that she had imposed cesses on a large number of products including petroleum and diesel: Rs 2.50 on petrol per litre and Rs 4.00 on diesel per litre is a cruel blow to the average citizen, including the farmers.