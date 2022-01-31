Parliament LIVE: President's address to both Houses shortly

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Budget session of Parliament is all set to begin on Monday. The session will start with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of both houses. Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 on Monday and the Union Budget on Tuesday.

The session is likely to be stormy with Opposition parties all geared up to raise the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers' issues and the border row with China.

Binoy Viswam, CPI MP in Rajya Sabha moves a Privilege Motion against IT Min Ashwini Vaishnaw for his statements on the floor of the House regarding the Pegasus issue, in light of the recent report by an international publication. True that polls affect Sessions & discussions. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but Budget Session draws a blueprint for entire year. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights: PM Speaking at the start of the Budget Session. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights: PM Speaking at the start of the Budget Session. https://t.co/nijuHzfoIm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2022 In this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions & open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with open mind & help take the country on the path to development swiftly: PM Budget Session commences today. I welcome you & all MPs to this session. In today’s global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country’s economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines: PM Modi Pegasus row during Budget Opposition parties are likely to raise the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers' issues and the border row with China in the Budget session of Parliament which is starting from today, PTI reported. The session is being held in the midst of crucial assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is locked in a bitter electoral contest with its rivals, and with the campaigning in full swing, it will have an effect on Parliament proceedings. We'd been saying from beginning,Monsoon Session was affected due to this.Ruling party had said that Oppn isn't allowing Parliament to function. But truth has come out. We'll raise this issue, Oppn has to agree on how to take it forward: Mallikarjun Kharge on Pegasus Today there'll be President's address & Budget to be presented tomorrow. Everyone's ready to discuss these but new issues & issues already there -inflation, unemployment, farmers' issue, crimes against women & Dalits- will be raised from time to time: Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in RS The first part of the Budget session will be held from January 31 to February 11. After this, it will go into a recess to examine the budgetary allocations for different departments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the press around 10:30 am ahead of the Budget session of Parliament. Stock market ahead of Budget session Sensex surges 724.1 points, currently at 57,924.33. Nifty up by 216.35 points, currently at 17,318.30 Expectations from Union Budget We're expecting a higher MGNREGA outlaw & a similar scheme for urban poor. It is very important to provide support to MSMEs, which have been affected by pandemic & are clearly the job-creating machine of economy: Subhrakant Panda, Senior VP FICCI Budget session arrangements Several measures have been taken ahead of the Budget session in parliament in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A limited number of MPs will be seated in their original seats while others will occupy the galleries. The Budget session would have 29 sittings-10 in the first part and 19 in the second. The Lok Sabha will sit between 4 pm and 9 pm from February 11, while the session in the Rajya Sabha would be between 10 am and 3 pm. On Tuesday at 10.10 am a Cabinet Meeting will be held before the Budget is tabled in Parliament. There would however be no Zero Hour in both Houses of Parliament during the first two days of the session which will take place on January 31 and February 1. There would be a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the address by the President and a general debate on the budget. Between February 13 and March 13 there would be a recess during which the standing committees will examine the budgetary allocations for the various ministries and departments following which reports will be prepared. Covid-19 safety in Parliament Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday discussed Covid-19 safety in Parliament during the Budget session. Naidu accepted Birla’s suggestion members of both Houses be seated at different locations by name to avoid confusion and crowding. The two Houses will meet at different times for Covid safety. 2 hours 42 minutes: The longest Budget speech Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest Budget speech, speaking for 2 hours and 42 minutes on February 1, 2020, reports PTI. With two pages remaining of Budget 2020-21, she cut short her speech as she felt unwell. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers will observe 'Virodh Diwas' today demanding that the Centre should fulfil their promise made to farmers on Minimum Support Price (MSP). What is Economic Survey The Economic Survey sets the context for the Union Budget. It offers a glimpse into the trends in various sectors, like agricultural, industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports. 