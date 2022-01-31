For Quick Alerts
Parliament LIVE: President's address to both Houses shortly
India
New Delhi, Jan 31: The Budget session of Parliament is all set to begin on Monday. The session will start with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of both houses. Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 on Monday and the Union Budget on Tuesday.
The session is likely to be stormy with Opposition parties all geared up to raise the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers' issues and the border row with China.
Speaking at the start of the Budget Session. https://t.co/nijuHzfoIm— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2022
In this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions & open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with open mind & help take the country on the path to development swiftly: PM
Budget Session commences today. I welcome you & all MPs to this session. In today’s global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country’s economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines: PM Modi
Pegasus row during Budget
Opposition parties are likely to raise the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers' issues and the border row with China in the Budget session of Parliament which is starting from today, PTI reported. The session is being held in the midst of crucial assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is locked in a bitter electoral contest with its rivals, and with the campaigning in full swing, it will have an effect on Parliament proceedings.
The Budget session would have 29 sittings-10 in the first part and 19 in the second. The Lok Sabha will sit between 4 pm and 9 pm from February 11, while the session in the Rajya Sabha would be between 10 am and 3 pm. On Tuesday at 10.10 am a Cabinet Meeting will be held before the Budget is tabled in Parliament.
Covid-19 safety in Parliament
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday discussed Covid-19 safety in Parliament during the Budget session. Naidu accepted Birla’s suggestion members of both Houses be seated at different locations by name to avoid confusion and crowding. The two Houses will meet at different times for Covid safety.
2 hours 42 minutes: The longest Budget speech
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest Budget speech, speaking for 2 hours and 42 minutes on February 1, 2020, reports PTI. With two pages remaining of Budget 2020-21, she cut short her speech as she felt unwell.