YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Budget 2021: Private cryptocurrency bill likely to be tabled in Parliament

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 31: The government is set to introduce the private cryptocurrency bill in the budget session of Parliament.

    The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill is likely to be taken up in the budget session of Parliament. The Budget will be tabled in Parliament on February 1.

    Parliament

    The bill once passed will ban cryptocurrencies while putting a framework for the launch of digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India.

    What to expect from Biden’s immigration Bill

    The Lok Sabha bulletin that was released on Friday said that one of the purposes of the bill is to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, while also providing a certain exception to promote the underlying technology.

    In 2018, the then finance minister, late Arun Jaitley had stated that the government's resolve to discontinue the use of bitcoin and other virtual currencies.

    The RBI had banned cryptocurrency transactions. However the Supreme Court had recently permitted people to buy and sell virtual currency.

    More BUDGET 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Budget 2021 parliament

    Story first published: Sunday, January 31, 2021, 9:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X