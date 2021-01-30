Budget 2021: PC takes a swipe at economic survey

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 30: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday took a swipe at the government, saying the purpose of the Economic Survey is not clear as it aids the self-congratulatory conclusion that the Modi dispensation implemented "far sighted policy response for economic recovery".

The former Union finance minister took to Twitter to say that the "best decision" taken by the government is the decision not to print the economic survey.

"Once upon a time, the Survey was the vehicle to communicate to the people in simple language the state of the economy and the prospects in the coming year.

"Now, the Survey has apparently a different purpose, although the purpose is not clear," he said in a tweet.

"All this in aid of the self-congratulatory conclusion that government implemented 'far sighted policy response for economic recovery'," he said.

The government did not print the Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Friday and only a digital version was made available.