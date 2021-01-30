YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Budget 2021: PC takes a swipe at economic survey

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday took a swipe at the government, saying the purpose of the Economic Survey is not clear as it aids the self-congratulatory conclusion that the Modi dispensation implemented "far sighted policy response for economic recovery".

    The former Union finance minister took to Twitter to say that the "best decision" taken by the government is the decision not to print the economic survey.

    Budget 2021: PC takes a swipe at economic survey
    Congress leader P Chidambaram

    "Once upon a time, the Survey was the vehicle to communicate to the people in simple language the state of the economy and the prospects in the coming year.

    Economic Survey captures India's fight against COVID-19, its strong economic fundamentals: PM Modi

    "Now, the Survey has apparently a different purpose, although the purpose is not clear," he said in a tweet.

    "All this in aid of the self-congratulatory conclusion that government implemented 'far sighted policy response for economic recovery'," he said.

    The government did not print the Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Friday and only a digital version was made available.

    More BUDGET 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Budget 2021 economic survey

    Story first published: Saturday, January 30, 2021, 10:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X