Budget 2021 focused on health sector, infrastructure: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference after presenting Budget 2021.

Addressing media, Sitharaman said,''This Budget comes at a time when all of us decided to give impetus to the economy & that impetus, we thought, would be qualitatively spent & give necessary demand push if we choose to spend big on infrastructure."

''If there are two important features of this Budget, it is that we chose to spend big on infrastructure which spans across roads, power generation, bridges, ports & so on,''she said.

''As a second feature, I tend to the need of the healthcare sector and even there, capacities for better health management had to be brought in in light of what we had gone through last year,'' she further said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said,''We are absolutely upfront with fiscal deficit. We not only ensured repeated review of capital expenditure and ensured that spending was encouraged and not delayed.''